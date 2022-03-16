By Sweenie Saint-Vil
  /  03.16.2022

After more than 30 years of no contact with her father, Kelly Rowland and her dad later reconnected. She opened up about the journey during a recent episode of “Today” with Hota Kotb.

According to the singer, her mother raised her as a single parent after determining that Christopher Lovett “was not really ready as a father.” The decision led to “feelings of abandonment” as she felt like her father was absent simply because he wanted to be. When she and Destiny’s Child took off, she purposely instructed security to ban him from certain events unaware that he was only trying to let her know he’d never abandoned her.

“People used to tell me, ‘I saw your daughter,’ and I used to sit there and say, ‘Well, I didn’t,’ and it used to hurt,” Lovett told Kotb. “So when Kelly started performing in certain places, I followed her. And when I did go to a couple of places, I didn’t get a chance to see her because security wouldn’t let me see her. It was sad really…I wanted to tell Kelly that I love her and that I never gave her up.”

Though Kelly Rowland “wasn’t ready to deal with those feelings” at the time, she considered rekindling their relationship after the birth of her first son, Titan and approached JAY-Z for advice.  “He said, ‘Love is all about risk. You gotta decide if you’re gonna jump,’” the mother-of-two recalled. “‘You gonna jump?’ That’s what he asked me: ‘Are you gonna jump?’” In short, her answer was yes.

The two eventually met at an Atlanta hotel, where they talked for two hours. “I can only imagine what it felt like to have everything that you want to say for so many years to your child, she said. “I just allowed him the space, and it was incredible. Underneath all of the disappointment and hurt and anger and fear, that’s somebody you love.”

“I had to give my dad grace,” she continued. “As parents, we have to give our parents grace. It’s never too late. Forgiveness is always right there.”

Tags in this article:
Tags
Kelly Rowland

Trending
Watch

Maxie James | 'Drive What Drives You'

Maxie James, self-taught fashion designer and CEO, drives us through a day in her life ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.09.2022
Beyond The Streamer

BK x Tee Grizzley | 'Beyond the Streamer'

In this final episode of “Beyond the Streamer,” Tee Grizzley and Brand & Creative Strategy ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.07.2022
The Crew League

King Combs vs. Pardison Fontaine (Semi-Finals) | ‘The Crew League’ (S2, Ep. 6)

In the most dramatic Crew League game yet, King Combs and The CYN Mob battle against Pardison Fontaine ...
By Isha Thorpe
  /  07.09.2021
The Crew League

Tyga vs. G-Eazy | The Crew League (S2, Ep. 1)

In the season two premiere of “The Crew League,” Tyga and The Kings of Summer ...
By Isha Thorpe
  /  06.04.2021
View More