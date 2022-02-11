Today (Feb. 11), Pardison Fontaine officially makes his return with a brand new music visual titled “Hoop Earrings.” The energetic video is directed by Sage English and takes place in Beauty Works beauty supply store as Pardi is trying to make it through his shift. On the track, Pardison slides over some production courtesy of DJ Swanqo:

All my bitches got hella ass and barely and stomach, hoop earrings and corn rows, they tell me that they love me/ Hundreds, fifties, twenties, just tell me how you want it/ All my bitches got hella ass and barely and stomach, hoop earrings and corn rows, they tell me that they love me

My bitches bad, she from the streets, she roll her eyes, she suck her teeth/ She know the guys, she throw the signs, say fuck them n***as, she know the vibes aye, fuck her till I fall asleep

It turns out the release was determined based on the reaction he got from his team as they were going through some older tracks. “I was going through my hard drive of records and when I played this, my team was like, ‘Wait – what was that?!’ This was a 3-4-year-old record that had the hook and it sounded like old me,” Pardison Fontaine says about the track.

Prior to this, Pardison has been relatively calm in terms of releasing solo tracks, with his only single last year being “By Myself.” His last project was 2019’s UNDER8ED, a 14-track body of work that boasted features from names like Jadakiss, City Girls, Jeremih, and Offset. Included in that project was his most popular hit “Backin’ It Up” featuring Cardi B.

Be sure to press play on Pardison Fontaine’s brand new music video “Hoop Earrings” down below.