Cardi B has had enough and last night (April 3) the “Up” rapper deleted her social media accounts after angry fans questioned her whereabouts at the 2022 Grammys.

After not appearing at the 64th annual Grammy Awards in Las Vegas last night, Cardi B’s mentions were flooded by angry fans who were upset that the “WAP” rapper was not in attendance.

“Your job is literally music and it’s just like you don’t care about it anymore you’ve been saying you have a album on the way since 2019 girl pleaseeeee,” one angry user said.

Another user chimed in by mentioning Cardi’s 6-month-old son, “​​I bet yo son wouldnt like for you to be on your ass while teasing us fans and not ever dropping music… .“

As the unwarranted backlash intensified and so-called fans asked the Hustlers actress why she didn’t tell them that she would not be there beforehand, Cardi asked, “Unmmmmm wtf you want me to say I been posting on my IG stories where I been at. ..like clearly Win in my house and I’m in NY the fuvk,” reminding the fans that she had made it clear that she was home in New York and not Las Vegas where the ceremony was being held. Cardi also stated that she never gave any “hints” that she would even participate.

While most users seemed to be stuck in a state of entitled delusion, there were a few who came to Cardi’s defense, “Y’all really thought she was showing up with 1 nomination and no new song for the year: Get a grip,” to which the “Wild Side” rapper responded, “Exactly like wtf.”

It seems as though the few fans that did offer words of reason couldn’t take on the avalanche of angry fans bombarding Cardi with messages asking why she didn’t show up to an award show that she never said she was going to.

“I’m deleting my twitter but On God I hate this fuckin dumbass fan base .You got the slow dumbasses dragging my kids all cause y’all though I was going to the Grammys and I didn’t the fuck? When the fuck I hinted I was going ?just fuvkin stupid I can’t I needs to protect myself,” the rapper said in some now-deleted tweets to match her now-deleted accounts.

Cardi had already vowed not to reveal her son in any photos after earlier this year angry fans asked why they couldn’t see more of him. While we hope that a few irrational people don’t make the “Money” rapper stay off of social media for good, we can certainly understand why she’s decided to call it quits — at least for now.