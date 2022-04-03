You never know what might happen at the Grammys tonight (April 3) the iconic rapper graced us with his presence for his first solo Grammys performance and gave us what we all needed.

On March 24, the Recording Academy announced via Instagram, “We only need one mic. Pull up to watch GRAMMY winner and current nominee #NAS return to the #GRAMMYs stage.”

After delivering a medley of hip hop hits including “I Know I Can,” “Made You Look,” and “One Mic,” in front of an orchestra, Nasir Jones received a standing ovation from his peers.

Nas is nominated for Best Rap Album for his Kings Disease II album as he faces off against Drake with Certified Lover Boy, J. Cole with The Off-Season, Tyler, The Creator with CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST and Kanye West with Donda for the highly coveted award.

Once his performance was over, “What’s Your Fantasy” hitmaker Ludacris stepped on stage to hand out an award, but not before giving credit where it was due. Ludacris mentioned to the crowd that Nas is a “phenomenal legend” that has been “doing it for three decades” before proceeding to instruct the audience to give him another round of applause.

As it stands, Nas has a total of 16 Grammy nominations from his time in the spotlight and in addition to Best Rap Album, the legend is also up for Best Rap Song for his collab with Jay-Z and the late DMX for their song, “Bath Salts.”

So far tonight’s show has given us amazing red carpet fashions and show-stopping performances. Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow hit the stage to deliver their hit song, “Industry Baby” and Baby Keem won a Grammy for Best Rap Performance, beating out Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, Drake and J. Cole.