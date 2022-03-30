While some of the biggest names in music have spoken out against the Grammys in recent weeks, one thing for certain is Silk Sonic is in.

On March 30, J. Balvin, Carrie Underwood, Maria Becerra and John Legend were among the names added to the coveted lineup of performers as well as Silk Sonic — the duo consisting of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak — who will open the show.

If you recall, last year Bruno Mars humbly suggested the duo should be added to the ceremony.

“Dear Grammys, If you can see it in your hearts to allow two out of work musicians to perform at your show, we would really appreciate it. We just released a song and could really use the promotion right now. We have a lot riding on this record (and the Pelicans game next week, but that’s another story),” Mars tweeted on March 7 of last year.

Well, it seems like the Recording Academy loved the idea and listened.

The soulful “Smokin Out the Window” singers will have to take a quick break from their Las Vegas residency to pull off the performance. On Jan. 19, the “Leave the Door Open” duo announced a 13-show run. “An Evening with Silk Sonic” as the show is called, kicked off March 2 and runs through May 29.

Other stars expected to be in attendance include Doja Cat and Justin Bieber, who both received eight nominations, Lady Gaga who was nominated for record and album of the year and Lil Nas X who will be making his on-stage return with Jack Harlow after a brief hiatus.

For the first time, the ceremony will be held in Las Vegas after the Coronavirus pandemic forced the change of date and venue from the usual Los Angeles location. The show will now be held on Sunday, April 3 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Comedian Trevor Noah will serve as the host for the evening.