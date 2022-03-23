Dame Dash has expressed his frustration toward the Grammys for removing Kanye West from its lineup.

The entrepreneur claims the Grammys is unfamiliar with the culture of hip-hop and consistently misses the mark on its judgment. The award show is infamous for snubbing black artists. Users on Twitter were upset after The Weeknd, Brandy, and Kehlani were all not nominated in 2020.

The Weeknd has repeatedly expressed his frustrations towards the show. In 2014, the Grammys infamously shocked the world by granting Macklemore the award for Best Rap Album over Kendrick Lamar.

“They gotta respect our culture” said Dash. The co-founder of Roc-A-Fella records was recently shown on Netflix’s Jeen-Yuhs documentary expressing support for Kanye during his quest to become a rapper on the label.

In 1995, Dash co-founded the label alongside JAY-Z and Kareem “Biggs” Burke. There has been a long history of strife between the trio. In 2021, the label sued Dash for his attempt to auction a non-fungible token for JAY-Z’s Reasonable Doubt album. A restraining order was later placed on Dash. JAY-Z thanked Dame for his contributions to his career during his Rock & Roll Hall of Fame speech later that year.

Dash’s comments came after news that Kanye West has been barred from performing at the Grammys due to his “concerning online behavior” in response to posts towards his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her new boyfriend Pete “Skete” Davidson.

The rapper’s ex-girlfriend Julia Fox has recently come to his defense, saying that he “wouldn’t hurt a fly” before later backtracking on her remarks.

Dame isn’t alone in his plan for an alternate show to divert attention from the Grammys. Earlier this week, J. Prince added to the idea by suggesting that Kanye, Drake and Nicki Minaj do a joint performance at the same time and place as the Grammys.