It’s been a couple of years since Kehlani dropped her off sophomore studio LP It Was Good Until It Wasn’t, which contained 15 tracks and additional collaborations alongside Tory Lanez, Jhené Aiko, Masego, Lucky Daye, James Blake, and Ty Dolla $ign. In addition to a positive response from a critical standpoint, that album also peaked at the number two spot on the Billboard 200 thanks to an impressive 83,000 album equivalent units sold during its first week of release.

Today, Kehlani returns with a new single titled “little story,” which is said to be taken from the artist‘s forthcoming follow-up Blue Water Road, which is said to be led by last September’s “alter.” Produced Some Randoms and Pop Wansel, the Cali singer‘s latest sees her opening up above love over an acoustic guitar:

“Wouldn’t say I’m a liar, but I’m not always honest, I ain’t come through, but that’s why I ain’t promise, you got a face that I couldn’t lie to, light blue lights in a white room, and you’re fine too, ooh, oh yeah, I want you to do it again, I want you to pick up the pen and write me into the story, you know I love a story, only when you’re the author, tryna meet you at the altar, workin’ on bein’ softer, ooh…”

The black-and-white clip for “little story” comes courtesy of Alexandra Thurmond and sees Kehlani matching the song’s subject matter with artistic shots of her and others reading a book, hanging upside down, singing her lyrics in a field, and more.

Recently, Kehlani took to social media to speak on a scene from “Euphoria” that saw one of he main characters paying homage to her via a poster in her bedroom:

kehlani about to quit music because of euphoria is one of the funniest things ive seen in a while 💀💀 pic.twitter.com/soJG0iDuDl — nayane. (@shaIifoestark) February 15, 2022

Press play on Kehlani‘s visual for “little story” below.