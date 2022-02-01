Currently, much of the world is tuned in to the second season of the HBO series “Euphoria,” which stars Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Angus Cloud, Eric Dane, Dominic Fike, and more. The show is centered around a group of high school students as their lives are bombarded with a variety of increasingly extreme circumstances.

In addition to its story, “Euphoria” has also earned critical acclaim for both its cinematography and its music, the latter of which has been overseen British artist-producer Labrinth. Over the weekend, fans were able to hear a new song from the series titled “(Pick Me Up) Euphoria,” a haunting single by Labrinth and James Blake that sounds like the two are singing about two lovers wanting to escape into the unknown together:

“When there’s no trust, quite like us, in this whole world, when there’s no control, over your state, when you think it’s love, and you’re all caught up, need to escape, am I gonna get in the way, of sweet relief? I have packed my bags and I am ready, I have packed my bags and I am ready, I’m ready to go, just take me anywhere…”

Late last year, Blake liberated his fifth studio LP Friends That Break Your Heart, which came with 12 songs and additional appearances from SZA, JID, SwaVay, and Monica Martin — slowthai also made an appearance on the video version of the album’s standout cut “Funeral.” In addition to charting across the globe, Friends That Break Your Heart proved to be a top five success on the UK Albums chart following its first week of release. Meanwhile, it’s been three years since Labrinth released the sophomore body of work Imagination & the Misfit Kid, which (in addition to an assist from Sia) contained a collaboration alongside Zendaya titled “All Of Us.”

Press play on “Pick Me Up (Euphoria).”