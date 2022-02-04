Currently, “Euphoria” is well into its second season, and its ongoing immense popularity affirms the show is undeniably a crowd favorite on HBO. Moments from the series take over the Twitter timeline every week as excited viewers live-review each episode.

Congratulations are in order for the “Euphoria” squad as the series is officially renewed for a third season, announced today (Feb. 4).

The revered series follows the life of 17-year-old drug addict Rue. Its talented roster includes names like Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Barbie Ferreira, Angus Cloud, Eric Dane, Dominic Fike, and many more. “Euphoria” continues to be a success on a week-by-week basis, as the first three installments of Season 2 have nearly doubled in per-episode viewership in comparison to its freshman season. The premiere episode of this current season on Jan. 9 has garnered 14 million total viewers across HBO and HBO Max to date.

“Sam, Zendaya, and the entire cast and crew of ‘Euphoria’ have taken Season 2 to extraordinary heights, challenging narrative convention and form, while maintaining its heart,” announced Francesca Orsi, executive vice president, HBO Programming, in a statement. “We couldn’t be more honored to work with this gifted, wildly talented team or more excited to continue our journey with them into Season 3.”

In addition to its story, “Euphoria” has also earned critical acclaim for both its cinematography and its music, the latter of which has been overseen British artist-producer Labrinth. Over the weekend, fans were able to hear a new song from the series titled “(Pick Me Up) Euphoria,” a haunting single by Labrinth and James Blake that sounds like the two are singing about two lovers wanting to escape into the unknown together.

Be sure to keep a look out for the third season of “Euphoria” and enjoy the current ongoing season in the meantime!