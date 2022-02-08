J. Prince is defending Joe Rogan after the UFC commentator was accused of spreading COVID-19 misinformation and repeatedly using the N-word on his podcast, “The Joe Rogan Experience.”

As reported by REVOLT, a resurfaced video montage showed Rogan saying the racial slur over 70 times on his show, which he claims was taken out of context. However, the podcast host apologized for using the word in an Instagram video on Saturday (Feb. 5) and claimed he’s not racist.

While several artists and celebrities have since taken a stance against Rogan, J. Prince has come forward to defend him. The Rap-A-Lot CEO re-posted Rogan’s apology video on his own Instagram account on Monday evening (Feb. 7).

“Joe Rogan is not a racist,” Prince captioned the post. “I know this brother. It takes a sincere individual to admit when they are wrong and have fucked up about a situation. As you can hear he’s done that and I forgive him because I never want to become one of those people that are filled with un-forgiveness and hate, that we complain about all the time.”

“Let this be an example to others of the sensitivity of the word ‘n***a’ being said by anybody other than a n***a lol,” he added.

On Sunday (Feb. 6), Spotify CEO Daniel Ek also responded to the viral montage video. In an internal memo, Ek said he condemned Rogan’s “incredibly hurtful” comments, but would not be removing his podcast from the platform.

“While I strongly condemn what Joe has said and I agree with his decision to remove past episodes from our platform, I realize some will want more,” Ek wrote. “I want to make one point very clear—I do not believe that silencing Joe is the answer. We should have clear lines around content and take action when they are crossed, but canceling voices is a slippery slope.”

Spotify did, however, remove over 100 episodes of “The Joe Rogan Experience” in light of the video. See J. Prince’s Instagram post below.