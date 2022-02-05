Ye is upset with TMZ.

The superproducer took to Instagram on Friday (Feb. 4) to air out his grievances with the celebrity news outlet.

“TMZ MY CHILDREN ARE NOT A GAME TO ME I NEED AN APOLOGY FOR HOW YOU TRIED TO SPIN THE NARRATIVE YOU ARE NOT BEING A FAIR MEDIA SOURCE YOU’RE PICKING SIDES AGAINST THE DAD,” Ye wrote in all caps via IG.

Ye used an image of one of his recent retweets on Twitter to make his point on Instagram. The tweet TMZ posted read: “Kanye West shades Kim Kardashian over North West on TikTok.”

The quote tweet, written by an account called @newyeheadlines, read: “Corrected: Kanye West wants a say on how his children are raised.”

Ye is currently in the midst of a social media spat with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian. The family squabble is centered around how the former couple chooses to raise their kids.

On Friday (Feb. 4), Ye asked his followers for advice on his situation. “SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL ?” he wrote.

Kardashian responded in an Instagram Story, called Ye’s “constant attacks” on her via social media “more hurtful than any TikTok North West might create.”

Ye previously requested, in an interview with Hollywood Unlocked, that Kardashian not post videos of their daughter on TikTok.

“Tell her don’t have my daughter wearing lipstick on TikTok and don’t have her on TikTok at all if I don’t approve that, and I said it after it was done without me knowing and it happened again,” Ye explained.

TMZ has covered all facets of Ye’s breakup with Kardashian, their new partners, and all of the drama in between. The outlet has not made a formal public apology to Ye yet, however they did publish an article on Saturday (Feb. 5) discussing Ye’s girlfriend Julia Fox reportedly dating Drake.

Check out Ye’s Instagram posts below: