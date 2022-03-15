Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow and more will perform at the 2022 Grammy Awards next month, Variety reports. On Tuesday (March 15), the Recording Academy announced its first slate of artists who will perform at the April 3 awards ceremony, which includes the two rap stars, Brothers Osborne, BTS, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo.

Lil Nas X is billed to be taking the stage “with” Harlow, so the two artists will likely perform their Grammy-nominated hit, “Industry Baby.” The collaboration nabbed both Harlow and Lil Nas a nomination for Best Melodic Rap Performance.

Lil Nas also received a nomination in the Album of the Year category for his debut album, Montero. The project’s lead single, “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” also earned the 22-year-old nods in the Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Music Video categories.

Other nominees for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards include Jazmine Sullivan, J. Cole, H.E.R., Cardi B, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Drake, Lil Baby, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Saweetie and more.

As reported by REVOLT, JAY-Z is nominated for three Grammy Awards this year, making him the most-nominated artist in Grammys history. With his two current nominations for Best Rap Song and contribution to Kanye West’s Grammy-nominated album Donda, the hip hop mogul’s career total raised to a whopping 83 nods this year, breaking his tie with Quincy Jones, who has been nominated 80 times.

Jon Batiste also emerged as the most-nominated artist this year with 11 nods, while Doja and H.E.R. are distinguished as the most-nominated women at the 2022 Grammys with eight nods each.

Hosted by Trevor Noah, the Grammys will be broadcast live from the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 3 at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST on CBS and Paramount+.