The 64th annual Grammy Awards are taking place tonight (April 3) and the biggest names in music are bringing their best red carpet looks at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Saweetie graced the red carpet looking chic wearing a three-piece, pretty in pink ensemble. The “Icy Girl” hitmaker — who is up for Best New Artist — bared her midriff in a hot pink top, floor-length high-waist skirt and hand gloves. The look was put together by Valentino. But perhaps the best part of her look was that the “Back to the Streets” rapper brought back her short blonde hair that she debuted late last year. Saweetie’s short cut can also be seen in her “Best Friend” music video featuring Doja Cat. That track is up for Best Rap Song tonight.

Eight-time Grammy nominee Doja Cat walked the red carpet in a sheer blue Versace gown. The “Kiss Me More” singer — who recently vowed to quit music via Twitter — chose to rock blonde hair and a bang with her look. Tonight Doja is nominated for Best Rap Song, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, Album of the Year, Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Melodic Rap Performance.

Lil Nas X is hitting the stage tonight, but before that happens he took some time out to “wow” us on the red carpet. The “Industry Baby ” stunned in Balmain. From top to bottom, Lil Nas X demanded attention with his white bedazzled suit featuring a butterfly design on his structured jacket, matching pants and platform suits. We can’t wait to see what he wears on the stage tonight.

“Have Mercy” singer, Chloe Bailey was spotted wearing Valentino and Tiffany. While walking the carpet, she confidently said she felt like a “disco-ball” when speaking to E!’s red carpet correspondent, actress Laverne Cox.

Album Of The Year nominee H.E.R. mentioned that Aretha Franklin inspired her as she wore a pantsuit with a phoenix design incorporated into her look.

New Orleans native Jon Batiste, who is leading the Grammy nominations with a total of 11 categories mentioned his black and gold suit reminding him of the Saints.

Megan Thee Stallion rounds out our list of looks so far in a Roberto Cavalli one strap dress. Check out a few pics of the the best ‘fits below.

