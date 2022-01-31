Today (Jan. 31), Doja Cat decided to close out the month with a new visual for “Get Into It (Yuh),” the latest to come from the album Planet Her. Produced by Sully and Y2K, the track flips a popular meme and sees Doja putting somebody in their place:

“Yeah, you just wanna party, you just wanna lap dance, you just wanna pop up on these clowns like you’re the Batman, you just wanna ball out in designer with your best friends, you don’t wanna talk no more about it in the past tense, get me out my zone, I’m just talkin’ comfort, shawty, I ain’t give you nothin’ you could come for, shawty, I got plenty things you make a run for, shawty, call him Ed Sheeran, he in love with my body…”

Directed by Mike Diva, the futuristic (and product placement-heavy) clip sees Doja Cat on a starship with her crew, all of whom jump between cruising through space and breaking out into the occasional dance moves throughout. Plot-wise, they search and find an alien who is holding her cat hostage. Using some unavoidable choreography and a pretty mean backhand, Doja is able to rescue the feline and ultimately save the day.

Planet Her originally made landfall last June and contained 14 genre-bending songs with additional features from Young Thug, Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, JID, and SZA. In addition to breaking streaming records prior and during its release, the project also peaked at number two on the Billboard 200 thanks to 109,000 first-week album equivalent units sold. Just before 2021 ended, a deluxe version of Planet Her arrived with five more tracks and collaborations alongside Gunna and Eve.

Press play on Doja Cat‘s “Get Into It (Yuh)” video below. If you missed it, you can enjoy Planet Her here.