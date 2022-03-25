It seems as though Doja Cat has had enough of the music business, as it appears she publicly “quit” in a series of now deleted tweets from the early hours of Friday (March 25).

While performing for a crowd of thousands in Paraguay, fans apparently complained that the artist wasn’t showing them enough love. The so-called fans seemed to be upset that Doja showed Brazil more attention during the South American leg of her tour.

After responding to a few angry fans via Twitter, it appeared that the “Get Into It (Yuh)” hitmaker had had enough and went on a full-on rant.

“It’s gone and i don’t give a fuck anymore i fuckin quit i can’t wait to fucking disappear and i don’t need you to believe in me anymore. Everything is dead to me, music is dead, and i’m a fucking fool for ever thinking i was made for this this is a fucking nightmare unfollow me.”

The “Juicy” rapper wasn’t done there. She followed up with, “This s*** ain’t for me so I’m out. Y’all take care.”

This is not the first time the star has had to deal with hate online. In May 2020, social media users tried to cancel the singer after leaked chatroom videos surfaced online and fans accused Doja of “stripping for white supremacists.” The singer denied those allegations, doubled down on her craft and bounced back even stronger — dropping hit after hit, showcasing her unique ability to flawlessly transition between rapping and singing while continuously giving stellar visuals for her singles.

With major hits like “Best Friend” featuring Saweetie and “Say So” featuring Nicki Minaj, it would be a shame to see the rapper quit so soon into her career.

Doja is currently scheduled to go on her first world tour with The Weeknd for his “After Hours Til Dawn Tour.” The first half will cover the United States and Canada and kicks off on July 8 in Toronto. Doja Cat and The Weeknd recently collaborated on the track “You Right.”