Grab your “Pretty Bitch Passport” because it’s time to board Icy Airlines. Today (Feb. 14), Saweetie has officially dropped off her music video for her latest single “Closer.” Boasting angelic vocals from H.E.R. production from DJ Swish, Kaine, Mike Crook, and Ryan Ogren, the new track is the perfect smooth cut to cruise to on Valentine’s Day with your lover. On the track, H.E.R. sets the tone with her opening lyrics about wanting to see a certain someone:

Hold me closer, it’s the freak in me, I wanna show ya/ It feels so good, don’t want it to be over and I ride it, I know that you like it/ Come closer, it’s the freak in me/ I want you, you, you, I love everything you do, do, do, I do anything for you, you, you, I love everything you do, do, do/ It’s the freak in me, I want—

Saweetie liberated her well-received EP ICY back in 2019, which came with seven cuts and two appearances from her then-boyfriend Quavo. Last year, the self-proclaimed “ICY GRL” did keep her momentum going with the conceptual Pretty Summer Playlist: Season 1, a compilation with a wealth of collaborations alongside Drakeo The Ruler, Bbyafricka, Kendra Jae, Lourdiz, and Loui.

Since then, she’s dropped off the high-profile cuts “Fast (Motion)” and “Icy Chain,” both of which are expected to appear on Saweetie‘s long-awaited debut LP Pretty Bitch Music — she also contributed to both the big and small screen with songs like Swan Song with NIKI (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), “Hoops” (Space Jam: A New Legacy), “Attitude” (Bruised), and “Get It Girl” (“Insecure”). Outside of her own work, Saweetie could also be heard providing her talents for the likes of Little Mix, Black Eyed Peas, Anitta, and French Montana.

Be sure to press play on Saweetie’s brand new music video for “Closer” featuring H.E.R. down below.

