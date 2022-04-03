H.E.R. performed at the 2022 Grammys alongside Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, Lenny Kravitz and Travis Barker.

The singer was introduced by her tour manager before breaking into renditions of her hit songs. The multi-instrumentalist hopped on the drums for a solo, before handing the reigns over to Travis Barker and Lenny Kravitz, who did a solo on the electric guitar. The two singers then sang a fast-paced duet while playing their guitars in unison. Kravitz later introduced the nominations for Album of the Year.

Her performance came after Justin Bieber, Giveon, and Daniel Caesar performed their smash hit, “Peaches.”

The 21-time Grammy nominee enjoyed eight nominations this year. The categories included Song of the Year for “Fight For You,” and Album of the Year as well as Best R&B Album and Album of the Year for Back Of My Mind. The star‘s song “Damage” was jointly nominated for Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Song. “Fight For You” from Judas and The Black Messiah was nominated for Best Traditional R&B Performance and Best Song Written For Visual Media. Lastly, “Hold Us Together” was nominated for Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song.

The star previously won the awards for Song of the Year and Best R&B Song in 2021. She has four Grammys wins in total.

The 24-year-old showed up in style to this year’s awards. She used her outfit to pay homage to Aretha Franklin, and spoke to interviewer Laverne Cox about it on the red carpet. H.E.R. donned a bright yellow jumpsuit with sequin beading. She topped it off with a tangerine cape to complete Franklin’s iconic look at the 1976 American Music Awards. Franklin has won a total of 18 Grammy awards in her legendary career.

The night featured opening performances from Olivia Rodrigo and Silk Sonic, who took home Song of the Year for “Leave the Door Open.” Other performances included Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow, Billie Eilish, Nas and more.

Trevor Noah hosted the ceremony for the second year in a row. The 64th Annual Grammy Awards was held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.