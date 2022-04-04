The 64th annual Grammy Awards went down beautifully last night (April 3) at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. While no speeches were interrupted, as we’ve seen in previous live shows, plenty of people were still talking on Twitter and celebrating some of the night’s biggest moments like Jazmine Sullivan, Doja Cat and SZA taking home trophies.

Jazmine Sullivan won the 2022 Grammy Award for Best R&B Album for Heaux Tales but had no idea at first. As the award was announced, Sullivan — who was seated with “Tap In” rapper Saweetie — sat and clapped while those seated at her table gave her a standing ovation that went on for a few moments before they had to pretty much tell her to get up and go get her Grammy.

A stunned Sullivan then proceeded to claim her award.

“I think that I wrote this project to deal with my own shame and unforgiveness around some of the decisions that I made in my 20s that weren’t favorable. But what it ended up being was a safe space for Black women to tell their stories, for us to learn from each other, laugh with each other, and not be exploited at the same time. And that’s what I’m most grateful for,” the “Pick Up Your Feelings” songstress said in her acceptance speech.

When the Grammy was announced for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, it went to Doja Cat and SZA for their hit song, “Kiss Me More,” however, the duo claiming their prize is what had people talking. SZA — who was wearing an elaborate floor-length gown — walked up alone on crutches to accept the award with a little help from lady Gaga, while Doja Cat ran through the audience in heels and a floor-length dress because she had decided to take a bathroom break at that very moment.

“Listen, I have never taken such a fast piss in my whole life,” an out-of-breath Doja Cat said. She tearfully followed up with, “I know I like to downplay a lot of shit, but this is a big deal.”

Check out some of the best reactions from fans on Twitter.

After 13 years since her first #GRAMMYs nomination, Jazmine Sullivan finally takes home not one but two Grammy awards this year for ‘Best R&B Performance’ and ‘Best R&B Album.’ pic.twitter.com/rBfQK5wdPP — Pop Base (@PopBase) April 4, 2022

I love that Jazmine Sullivan spoke about forgiving yourself and letting go of the shame of decisions made in your 20s. It’s still a developmental time and you’re learning, so go easy on yourself. — zanieRUOKAY? (@ZanieNxa) April 4, 2022

I got my sis a cake and I’m ready for the festivities! I don’t want to bullshit with the #GRAMMYs! I told y’all what it was hitting for when #HeauxTales dropped on January 8, 2021 and she’s been carrying R&B on her back for YEARS! 🗣 GIVE JAZMINE SULLIVAN HER THINGS! pic.twitter.com/UsBkOZAFrE — ᴅᴏʟʟᴀʀ (@callmedollar) April 3, 2022

i will now be referring to kiss me more as the grammy winning smash hit from grammy winning multi-platinum artists doja cat and sza that is on the grammy nominated album planet her. pic.twitter.com/0NvMJfLR46 — david i think | blm (@oopsdaviddd) April 4, 2022