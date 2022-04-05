J. Cole thanked 21 Savage for earning him his first and only Grammy award.

While on stage at the Dreamville Festival, Cole showed love to his fellow rapper. “Y’all make some noise for 21 Savage… the only Grammy I ever won was because of this nigga 21 Savage,” he said on stage. He and the “Bank Account” rapper won the Grammy for “A Lot” in 2020.

The Dreamville Festival lineup included 21 Savage and Big Sean, with guest appearances from Lil Wayne, Lil Baby, Fivio Foreign, Wale, WizKid and Moneybagg Yo. Other headliners included SZA, 6lack, Nelly, Teyana Taylor, Davido, Bas, J.I.D, Cozz, Earthgang, Ari Lennox, Omen, Lute, and of course Cole himself. The festival took place at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh, North Carolina on Saturday (April 2) and ended the following day.

The timing of the festival likely wasn’t an accident. Cole has somehow only won one Grammy award in his storied career. Cole was nominated for four Grammys this year, including Best Melodic Rap Performance for “P R I D E.I S.T H E.D E V I L” alongside Lil Baby. Cole was also nominated for Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song for “M Y.L I F E” featuring Morray. Cole’s remaining nomination was Best Rap Album for The Off-Season.

On Thursday, Cole and Dreamville dropped their surprise compilation project D-Day: A Gangsta Grillz Mixtape in collaboration with DJ Drama. The 15-track project included guest verses from Sheck Wes, Kenny Mason, A$AP Ferg, G Perico and more.

This was the first full body of work from Cole since The Off-Season, and the first project from Dreamville as a collective since 2019. Revenge of the Dreamers III was certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America and sold 115,000 album-equivalent units in its first week. This was the first No.1 album for the collective.