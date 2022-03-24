Most careers have their fair share of ups and downs and celebs sometimes feel those struggles, too. In 2020, after expressing that she felt “unappreciated,” Teyana Taylor — who shares two daughters, Iman and Rue, with husband Iman Shumpert — vowed to retire and leave the music industry alone.

The R&B songstress partially cited her reasoning as being snubbed by the 2021 Grammy nominations even though her album, The Album, reached No. 8 on Billboard charts.

“Y’all was better off just saying best MALE R&B ALBUM cause all I see is dick in this category,” Taylor tweeted on Nov. 24, 2020 in regards to the Grammys releasing nominations for “Best R&B Album.”

In recent news, multiple artists have come forward alleging unfair practices from the Grammys — with some industry-heavy-hitters suggesting an entirely new show be made to show true artist appreciation.

But tonight, Taylor will put all of those feelings aside and take the stage once again for a performance at the Belasco Theater in Los Angeles.

The “Bare with Me” singer posted on Instagram, “Sometimes we gotta take the time to smell our Roses even after the Last Petal falls. I will be coming out of retirement to perform a few songs for a special one night only #BigFemmeEnergy event.”

The triple-threat goes on to say, “I can’t imagine a better way to close out Women’s History Month than by celebrating with a group of phenomenal all female artists and musicians to showcase our gifts together in this event to honor women around the world.”

Fans are looking forward to the show as one user hit up the comments to say, “Already coming out of retirement!!!! Yesss keep that energy.”

The Femme It Forward series recently had stops in New York and Atlanta, but Taylor is only scheduled for the Los Angles show. The event is powered by Amazon Music and will stream live on Twitch at 7pm PT.