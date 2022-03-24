As the 64th Annual Grammy Awards are set to take place on April 3, it seems as though some artists in the music community aren’t too excited — Quavo in particular.

On March 24, TMZ caught up with the Migos member and revealed that J. Prince had the idea to do a star-studded concert featuring Drake, Kanye West and Nicki Minaj on the same night as the famed ceremony in which Quavo agreed he would be down to join. The TMZ reporter then asks the “Straightenin” rapper, “You think that could ever be bigger than the Grammys?”

“We need to make our own awards. Awards that appreciate the real shit that’s going on in the streets, that appreciate the culture. That appreciate when guys are the best new artist … all these lil stimulations on our artistry is lame cause we the creators.”

Quavo isn’t the only artist to express this sentiment. In November 2020, Minaj made headlines for calling out Grammy practices.

“Never forget the Grammys didn’t give me my best new artist award when I had 7 songs simultaneously charting on billboard & bigger first week than any female rapper in the last decade- went on to inspire a generation. They gave it to the white man Bon Iver,” Minaj says in the still posted November 24, 2020 tweet.

Just one day ago, hip-hop mogul Dame Dash also agreed it is time for a new award show to be created. When asked about West being removed from the ceremony, Dash responded with, “Kanye don’t give a fuck about the Grammys … We make our own Grammys.”

The 2022 Grammys were originally scheduled for January 31 at Crypto.com Arena, previously known as The Staples Center, in Los Angeles, but later moved to April 3 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas due to the Coronavirus pandemic.