The conversation around NFTs is polarizing, to say the least. While entities like the Bored Ape Yacht Club have become popular amongst many within the hip hop community, others like Kanye West have made it clear that there is no interest in intangible product:

“STOP ASKING ME TO DO NFT’s I’M NOT FINNA CO-SIGN … FOR NOW I’M NOT ON THAT WAVE I MAKE MUSIC AND PRODUCTS IN THE REAL WORLD…”

Recently, Tyler, The Creator sat down with Converse in Los Angeles for their All Star series, where he spoke on a variety of dope topics — his own career journey, like as a Black creative, women of color having roles in regards to production, and more. During the sit-down, Tyler was asked about NFTs, and his response to it is nothing short of colorful:

“I bought a Mini Cooper three weeks ago, 1991 Rover Mini Cooper. Just to put a fucking bike rack on it to drive to San Pedro to ride my bike down the hills out there because it’s awesome. I’m really outside. What the fuck is an NFT?”

He continued:

“I paint at home, I play instruments. … It’s just a dick swinging contest, like, ‘Look, I bought a picture of a monkey?’ Now, but the idea of a NFT — which I’m not fully informed, so kinda speaking out of this surface level ignorance, so excuse me, when this comes out and some asshole in the comments is like, ‘He doesn’t know what the fuck he’s talking about.’ I don’t, but, the idea of a NFT is, I guess, art or somethin’ … none of the examples I’ve seen is like beautiful art. It’s a fucking monkey in a Supreme hoodie.”

You can watch Tyler, The Creator‘s full criticisms about the current NFT concept (about 12 minutes in) and much more below.