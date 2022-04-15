On Wednesday (April 13), Ludacris used Twitter to let his millions of followers know that his mother was “shedding real tears” of joy because he would be receiving an honorary degree from his former college, Georgia State University.

“MY MOMMA IS SHEDDING REAL TEARS. When I put ‘what’s your fantasy’ out in 2000 I had to choose between leaving school or a music career. History has been made on one front & NOW it’s about to be made on ANOTHER. THIS IS A DREAM COME TRUE THANK YOU @GeorgiaStateU,” the tweet read.

A statement attached to the tweet revealed that the University System of Georgia Board of Regents had approved the honorary degree on Wednesday.

The “Rollout” rapper is just a few weeks away from receiving his honorary degree at the spring commencement. The ceremony is set for May 4 and will take place at the Center Parc Stadium at 9 a.m.

If you want to root for the rapper, actor and businessman then you’re in luck because the ceremony is open to the public. The event will also be live-streamed at commencement.gsu.edu.

Georgia State President M. Brian Blake said, “We are proud that Chris Bridges got his start at Georgia State. He has gone on to become a cultural and philanthropic icon, representing Atlanta and giving back in many ways.” He continued, “Our students in the Creative Media Industries Institute (CMIl) and College of Law have benefited from learning from his career and we’re excited to honor him as a member of the Panther family.”

The Fast & Furious actor took classes at Georgia State in 1998 and 1999 before being signed to Def Jam Records — parting ways from the school without a degree.

In 2019, Ludacris returned to mentor students at Georgia State as an artist-in-residence and worked with professors to teach entrepreneurship in the music and film industry. The “Get Back” rapper also partnered with the school’s College of Law for a course known as “The Legal Life of … ”