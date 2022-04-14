Currently, Drumma Boy is working on his Drumma Boy & Friends compilation, a forthcoming body of work that is set to feature appearances from T.I, Wiz Khalifa, Ty Dolla $ign, Young Dolph, Tink, Scott Storch and more. This week, he blessed fans with a preview from Drumma Boy & Friends by dropping off “I Said What I Said” featuring Ludacris and Snow Tha Product. The freshly released music video finds the three rappers on an Atlanta basketball court with Luda showing off his unmistakable flow:

Still nobody fucking with me, whole crew, all we do is ball like n***as stuck in the bubble wit me/ Go against me, not smart I’m the Grand Wizard, you want no parts/ You a scarecrow, you get no brain like the tin man, you got no heart/ Cowardly lion, y’all be cowardly lying about all the money you make or the money you fake

22 acres, raining money soon as you come in my gate let it monsoon, where the stormtroopers? If stars warring, I’m Gеorge Lucas, don’t blame me if your whorе choosing, like Easy E I was born ruthless

Of the collaboration Ludacris shares: “Drumma Boy been a beast and it’s dope he getting his own projects out. I was in full support assoon as he called!” This isn’t the first time the two linked up, as they have collaborated in the past on songs like “Atlanta GA” with Gucci Mane and The Dream. Snow, who was recently nominated for a Latin Grammy Award also chimed in. “You made my dream collab come true,” she says. “I’ve always loved Ludacris as an artist and wanted to work with him it’s crazy we’re on a record together.”

Be sure to press play on Drumma Boy’s brand new music video for “I Said What I Said” down below.