Ludacris has something to say about what is and isn’t Atlanta.

On Saturday (March 26), the “Welcome to Atlanta” rapper — who proudly put the Georgia city on his back in the early 2000s — released a response to Omeretta The Great’s “Sorry Not Sorry” and Latto’s remix.

Via Instagram, Luda captioned the post containing the song: #WeAreStrongerTogether. Within the verse, Luda says he heard his name mentioned (in Latto’s remix) and had to respond.

“I was born in Illinois/ mama making hella noise/ ‘cause a star was born and I’ll take this as Omeretta gave him credit for it/ ‘Cause early I moved to College Park, got rich like Ludacris hit the lotto/ I spent so much time in Magic City everyday I’m so Atlanta was always my motto/

“I pop Atlanta/ Won’t let nobody mock Atlanta/ I brought millions of dollars to the city now the whole world jock Atlanta/ I was wondering if this was propaganda/ to get more juice than Tropicana/ Overheard this song, I was shooting a movie, I told them to stop the camera/ To say, no matter what block Atlanta/ No city can opp Atlanta/ Ever since the South had something to say, nobody can stop Atlanta/ They wont top Atlanta/ We don’t knock Atlanta/ We got proper manners/ but the whole world know we’ll cock a hammer.”

Luda is the latest artist to jump on Omeretta The Great’s controversial ATL anthem. He grew up in College Park, a city in Georgia that is along the outskirts of Atlanta. The Fast and Furious actor’s hometown is one of many cities that was called out by Omeretta as “not Atlanta” in her song.

The Zone 3 native recently told REVOLT she’s still “trying to process” the fact her song has gone viral.

“I’m still on a high from that,” she said. “I can’t see it how everybody else sees it because everybody else is watching it happen. I’m on the inside, so I don’t see what they see. All I see is what’s going on, on my end.”

The track is ultimately a result of Omeretta being fed up with liars claiming to be from the “A.”

“You’ll ask somebody, ‘Where you from? They say, ‘Atlanta’ You ask, ‘What part?’ They say ‘Lithonia.’ But it’s not Atlanta — that’s Lithonia. That happens so much,” she explained. “Everybody from Atlanta got a problem with that because we’re really from there for real, and we go through a lot there.”

Check out Ludacris’ “Sorry not Sorry” remix below