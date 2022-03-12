The second season of Ludacris’ animated children’s series “Karma’s World” premiered on Netflix this week.

According to NBC News, “Karma’s World” was ranked in the Top 10 on Netflix Kids for a month, and is now available in 22 languages and close to 200 countries. The show has a deal with Mattel, which produces its line of dolls and there’s even an official soundtrack that boasts the theme song “Welcome to Karma’s World.”

Luda serves as the executive producer of the series, which is inspired and loosely based on his 20-year-old daughter Karma. Her ideas and personal experiences are used to develop themes within the show that address an array of issues young kids face in today’s world.

“For my own daughters, I would love for them to see a show like the one I’ve created where they can see their hair represented and the texture represented, and hear about real life situations that they’re going through … and just constantly reminding kids that the sky’s the limit — and they can go after their dreams, and they can make change, no matter how young they are, starting in their own neighborhood,” Luda told NBC.

Netflix describes “Karma’s World” as a show about a “lyrically gifted middle schooler named Karma who juggles her rap dreams and rhyme schemes while using her talent, ambition, and heart to solve problems.” The family show has covered issues such as body positivity, self-esteem, discrimination, creativity, leadership, expressing emotions, friendship, celebrating differences, and more.

“I feel like we need shows like this now more than ever and the reinforcement is in the music as well,” Luda explained to NBC.

The multi-talented entertainer also plays Karma’s father, Conrad, in the cartoon. He’s a supportive character that seems to always have a lesson for his hip hop enthusiast daughter.

“I love being a girl dad,” Luda said. “I’m just the portal for what the most high wants to give me. So we’re going to have some more empowered, extremely intelligent, and strong Black women in the world today because they have chosen me to be their father.”

Watch season 2 of “Karma’s World” now on Netflix and check out the trailer below: