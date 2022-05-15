Travis Scott is back. Tonight (May 15), the “Highest in the Room” rapper gave his first major performance since the November 2021 Astroworld tragedy brought on an avalanche of show cancellations for the artist.

In a white and tan futuristic background, Scott began his comeback set with ” Lost Forever.” He continued the vibes with an animated black and white look next.

In an Instagram post from last week, Diddy said, “This just in. For the Billboard Music Awards this Sunday I made a request, I made a demand.” He continued, “I said, ‘My brother Travis Scott has to perform. I’m executive producing, he has to perform,’ and NBC said ‘Yes.’ It’s going down Sunday, Travis Scott will be performing … now that’s love.”

In recent months, Scott has been hard at work preparing for his comeback. When Coachella removed him as a performer in light of the tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 concertgoers, he offered to hit the stage at no cost — even though some artists were rumored to be getting paid millions. The festival still declined.

On April 16, the “Antidote” rapper gave an impromptu performance at a Coachella afterparty hosted by Revolve. The previous month, Scott surprised attendees with a small show at a private Bel-Air house party during Oscars weekend.

After doing smaller pop-ups, earlier this month (May 7), Scott had his first scheduled performance at a Miami nightclub during Race Week.

As previously reported by REVOLT, the mogul exclusively told REVOLT Black News, “I am uncanceling the canceled.” He continued, “There will be no canceling on my watch. Love is about forgiveness … so that was why it was important for me to have Travis Scott perform. It’s going to be a great night.”

There was a lot riding on this performance for Scott and he definitely delivered.

Yesterday (May 14), Diddy posted an Instagram video of himself and Scott backstage at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, presumably for rehearsals. As they walk up to each other to embrace one another, Diddy joyfully asks, “You ready?”

Scott claps repeatedly as the adrenaline flows.

“Yo everybody, my baby bro, we here. Tomorrow, it’s time. They better tune in, let’s go!” Diddy says before Scott runs off with excitement.

We hope to see more shows follow Diddy’s lead and give others a second chance.