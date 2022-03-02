Just last month, Snoopy Dinero dropped off his Last of a Dying Breed album, which featured 10 tracks and features from names like SBL and Quentin Gilmore. The Bronx spitter keeps his momentum from the project going this week by dropping off the official music video for “Adrenaline” featuring B-Lovee and A Boogie Wit da Hoodie. In the visual, the three are soon posted up at the spot having a good time as they slide over a reimagined drill version of the iconic “Still Tippin” by Mike Jones:

They don’t wanna talk about money, that’s when it get ugly/ My adrenaline, gotta move like they rushing, many men, I already know when I’m not feelin’ ’em/ My adrenaline, not even rushing

Damn, n***as ask for the gram, how you beefin’ with n***as and not gettin’ money, I don’t understand/ Five lines and two liters, spend more than a band/ I’m with B-Lovee, don’t get fanned down runnin’ up like a fan/ Damn, body droppin’ like ice cups

In terms of what B-Lovee has been up to, he has had a breakthrough year last year with his viral “My Everything” track, which won over the hearts of man thanks to its sample of “Everything” by Mary J. Blige.