“I love you with all of my heart. They let the city back open so I will see you at OVO Fest soon,” Drake said on stage in Toronto last night (May 12).

The Canadian rapper joined British rapper Dave on stage at History — a venue that Drake owns — and performed “Knife Talk” before making the announcement.

No official date or lineup has been announced, but fans on Twitter are going crazy for the festival’s return.

The last OVO Festival took place in August of 2019, before the global pandemic that changed the lives of almost everyone for over two years. Tickets to that year’s event started at $383 to see acts like B2K, Lloyd and Chingy. Drake hit the stage as well.

Fans responded to the news with genuine shock, posting tweets like, “OMFG DID DRAKE JUST SAY HES DOING OVO FEST THIS YEAR,” and “Drake announcing that OVO Fest is happening again is probably the best part of this whole year.”

Others speculated on who they believed the rapper would add to the show. “Drake finna bring Kendrick to OVO Fest. I can feel it,” one user said.

With COVID restrictions lifting worldwide, Rolling Loud Toronto also announced their lineup recently. Dave, Future and Wizkid are among the headliners. Rolling Loud’s Twitter account even joined in on the OVO Fest announcement excitement.

“We’ll be at OVO Fest and Rolling Loud Toronto, wyd,” the festival’s official Twitter account said today (May 13).

Other users pointed out that Toronto Caribbean Carnival is also back this year.

“Bruhhhh Caribana, OVO FEST, and Rolling Loud in Toronto this summer. catch me at Bana and OVO most definitely! #weoutside” one tweet said. Another added, “OVO Fest & Caribana might be the [same] week & im mentally not ready.”

It’s safe to say fans are excited for the opening of outside and the return of OVO Fest. We’ll be on the lookout for an official date and lineup soon.

