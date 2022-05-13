By DJ First Class
  /  05.13.2022

If there is one thing about Kendrick Lamar, he is going to have one hell of an album rollout and it never fails. It’s almost as if the world stops for a quick second as soon as he announces a release. If that’s not power then what is? The Compton lyricist has put in the work and built the foundation through the years. Because of that, he was able to cement his name the way he wanted and now, he’s considered one of the greatest rappers the world has seen. Today (May 13), Kendrick Lamar drops off his fifth studio album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers and it was well worth the wait!

The LP is his first release since his 2017 album DAMN (that is 3x platinum as of May 10, 2018) and fans have been itching for this drop for obvious reasons. Kendrick Lamar is one of the few artists that can drop a project and turn into Casper for some years and leave the world yearning for more. It fits his persona and his overall work ethic so no one really has an issue with it.

Earlier this week, Kendrick released the fifth installment of “The Heart” series in audio and visual form. The second it dropped, the internet nearly crashed. With his dynamic wordplay and cadences, the visual added great substance with his deep fakes that appeared with certain bars. Notable faces that appeared were Kanye West, Will Smith, OJ Simpson, Jussie Smollett along with the late Nipsey Hussle and Kobe Bryant. This was probably one of the most creative approaches to a visual and he certainly nailed it on the head.

There is no doubt about it that Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers will be in most people’s album of the year lists (and for good reason). Check it out now!

