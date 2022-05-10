After Kendrick Lamar’s recent release left fans and fellow entertainers in awe, one particular stand-out moment was his nod to the late great Nipsey Hussle. It looks like “The Heart Part 5” has touched the hearts of many including Lauren London.

As Lamar morphed into Hussle, thanks to the new Deepfake technology, he also highlighted other prominent figures including Kobe Bryant, Jussie Smollett, Kanye West, and OJ Simpson. At the top of the video, fans saw the words “I am. All of us,” which is attributed to oklama, a nickname that the Compton rapper has been using in recent months.

“I wake up that morning with more heart to give you,” Lamar raps. “As I bleed through the speakers, feel my presence. To my brother, to my kids, I’m in Heaven. To my mother, to my sis, I’m in Heaven. To my father, to my wife, I am serious, this is Heaven,” said Lamar in the video. “To my friends, make sure you countin’ them blessings. To my fans, make sure you make them investments.”

London took to her Instagram story to call the tribute, “Beautiful art.”

Hussle’s legacy includes his deep commitment to the Los Angeles community which is also referenced in the track. He was far more than just a prolific poet with the ability to touch fans through his words, but the All Money IN founder’s lasting impact continues to shine bright through his own neighborhood and others across the globe.

“And Sam, I’ll be watchin’ over you. Make sure my kids watch all my interviews. Make sure you live all the dreams we produce,” Lamar continued in the video produced by “South Park” creators, Trey Parker and Matt Stone. “Keep that genius in your brain on the move. And to my neighborhood, let the good prevail. Make sure them babies and their leaders outta jail. Look for salvation when troubles get real. ‘Cause you can’t keep the world until you help yourself. And I can’t blame the hood the day that I was killed. Y’all had to see it, that’s the only way to feel. And though my physical won’t reap the benefits. The energy that carries on emits still. I want you.”

Kendrick Lamar’s fifth studio album, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, will be his final under the TDE label. It is set to release this upcoming Friday (May 13).