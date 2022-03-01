Nearly three years after losing Nipsey Hussle to gun violence, Lauren London opened up about her coping mechanisms for dealing with grief. During an appearance on Jay Shetty’s “On Purpose” podcast, the actress discussed how her loss strengthened her faith and taught her how to adjust to the changes and challenges that life has to offer.

“Not having control, letting go. When you have this plan for your life, as you should, if or when that gets derailed and you have plan B to go off of that you didn’t plan on, it is the ultimate test of surrender because at the end of the day as much control as we think we have we do not,” explained London.“It’s actually very powerful to surrender,” she continued, speaking from her own experience. “We think that it’s a weakness, but there is so much power in letting go and flowing with the river. Life is gonna do what it’s gonna do. And we are all gonna get chin checked by life one way or another, so I might as well focus on my enlightenment and roll with the river and not fight with the rocks.”

London and Hussle dated for five years before the emcee was tragically killed in front of his Marathon Clothing Store. In the wake of his death, the actress has honored him via social media, tattoos and merch dropped in collaboration with Puma. She’s also used her platform to encourage others who are mourning the loss of a loved one.

“For me, what’s really been important is connecting with God,” she said during a 2020 appearance on “Red Table Talk.” “And that’s been a struggle, because something horrible happened in your eye, and you’re like, ‘How God?’ It’s not easy. I don’t always wake up on the enlightened side of the bed,” London continued. “And the days I don’t, I let myself, ’cause I’m human. I’m not always gonna feel so, ‘I’m gonna be OK.’ I don’t, and that’s OK too.”

See a clip from Lauren London’s interview below.