This week, Rolling Loud has revealed their full line-up for their Toronto leg, which will see Dave, Future, and Wizkid as the headlining acts. The three-day extravaganza also boasts appearances from the likes of Lil Uzi Vert, Central Cee, Roddy Ricch, Skepta, AJ Tracey, Migos, Pressa, and Unknown T, making for an impressive swath of talent from both sides of the Atlantic Ocean.

Rolling Loud Toronto will continue Dave‘s North American expansion following his well-received set at this year’s Coachella. His last official body of work, We’re All Alone in This Together, was released last July, complete with 12 dope cuts and contributions from Stormzy, Fredo, Giggs, Ghetts, Boj, Snoh Aalegra, James Blake, and more. The project received widespread acclaim, and skyrocketed to the top of the UK Albums chart thanks to 74,000 first-week album equivalent units sold — the biggest launch numbers for a UK album released in 2021 at that time. We’re All Alone in This Together has since earned Dave a Platinum plaque.

Meanwhile, this Friday (April 29) will see Future liberating his ninth official album I Never Liked You, which is expected to feature assists from Metro Boomin, Kanye West, Babyface Ray, FKA twigs, and EST Gee, among others. The project is led by the Valentine’s Day release “Worst Day,” a Jasper Harris, Russ Chell, Taurus, and Wheezy-produced effort, along with a matching visual staring controversial dating guru Kevin Samuels.

As far as Wizkid, it’s been two years since he graced the world with Made In Lagos, a groundbreaking release that was led by the Tems-backed runaway hit “Essence.” According to various reports, he’ll be returning with his official follow-up — titled More Love, Less Ago — sometime before the end of 2022.

Check out the complete flyer for Rolling Loud Toronto, which takes place Sept. 9-11 at Ontario Place. More information (and tickets) can be found here.