Future may be a man of many words in his songs, but today (April 13), the “Life is Good” rapper made a rather simple announcement on social media about his next project.

In a post uploaded to Instagram, Future let us know to be on the lookout for something special later this month. The photo, captioned “date 4.29 title TBA,” suggested that an album could be coming soon.

Although there are few details to go on, the possible ninth studio album — and its rollout of new songs — would be here just in time for the festival season which would mean plenty of Instagram-worthy captions for your feed.

The Atlanta native recently teamed up with Gunna for a “Saturday Night Live” performance of their hit single “Pushin P.”

In February, Future had the Internet talking when he sat down with popular online relationship guru Kevin Samuels in the music video for his single, “Worst Day,” but titled the skit “Healing Together.” Future is known for loving the ladies so him pairing with Samuels was honestly the duo we never knew we needed.

During their conversation Future admits, “Every time I see a beautiful woman, I have to splurge, I have to spoil them. I realize that I have this problem right now. I need help.”

As for Future’s new album, he’s been said to be interested in collaborating with “What The Business Is” rapper BabyFace Ray along with FKA Twigs, which would certainly add diversity.

The new project would be the follow-up to his 2020 mixtape High Off Life and could also feature Kanye West.

According to Hypebeast, Future was recently seen in an Instagram story with he and West in the studio. Following that post, Future stated, “YE SPAZZED ON DIS SHIT.”

Other than today’s announcement, the “Way 2 Sexy” rapper has cleared his social media and only left a few posts to promote “Worst Day” — but we’re positive that once this new music drops it will be the complete opposite.