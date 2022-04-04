Over the weekend, Gunna made an appearance during the latest episode of “Saturday Night Live,” appearing alongside fellow Atlanta star Future to perform his hit single “Pushin P.”

“Pointers in the Patek and my piece, I’m pushin’ P, copped new hammers for my P, we don’t want no peace, got a spot across the spot, just for Ps, dropped the dot and then we plot, exotic Ps, she not a lesbian, for P, she turn Pesbian, off capital P, I rock these Presidents, count presidents, Portuguese on her knees, moppin’ down the P, she let me squeeze, then she lеave ’cause she keep it P, privatе suite, private seat, bitch, I’m pushin’ P, purple pint, pussy pink, bitch, I’m pushin’ P…”

In addition to the performance, Gunna also decided to show off some comedic chops in a skit alongside Pete Davidson, Simon Rexx, and Chris Redd titled “Short-Ass Movies,” which saw the artists making light of films that clock in under a couple of hours.

Last year saw Gunna release his third studio LP DS4EVER, which contained 20 tracks and additional appearances from Young Thug, 21 Savage, Drake, Kodak Black, Lil Baby, Chlöe Bailey, Nechie, Chris Brown, Young Bleu, Future, and Roddy Ricch. The project quickly became the Atlanta rapper’s best to date, landing at the top of the Billboard 200 with 150,000 album equivalent units sold during its first week out. Since then, Gunna has continued to remain white-hot as a featured artist, appearing on songs like Cordae’s “Today,” Yung Kayo’s “Everything New,” Yeat’s “Rackz Got Më,” DDG’s “Elon Musk,” Lil Durk’s “What Happened To Virgil,” NIGO and Pharrell Williams’ “Functional Addict,” and Machine Gun Kelly’s “Die In California.” Gunna was also a major factor in the creation of the YSL compilation LP Slime Language 2 back in 2021.

Press play on Gunna and Future’s “Pushin P” performance below.