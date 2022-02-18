DDG has officially made his return with a brand new single today (Feb. 18). His freshly released track includes an assist from one of the hottest names in rap currently, Gunna, and is also named after none other than Elon Musk. The new song sees the two playing off of each other’s melodic flows effortlessly as the slide over a calm beat.

DDG embraced the limelight when he joined his fellow peers last year as he landed a slot on the XXL Freshmen list for 2021. Since then, he’s kept his momentum as he kept his fans fed all summer long with loose cuts like “Lusted,” “If I Go Broke,” “Rucci,” “Midwest Flow,” and “No Kizzy” with all of them arriving with accompanying visuals to match.

Back in March, DDG tapped in with super-producer OG Parker to be his co-pilot for a joint EP titled Die 4 Respect. The project was preceded by singles like “Money Long” and “Rule #1” with Yachty, and he continued the waves made by dropping off the official visual for the Coi Leray-assisted “Impatient” and the Tyla Yaweh-assisted “Hakuna Matata.” D4L is equipped with 11 songs and a dope roster of features from names like Coi Leray, YoungBoy NBA, PnB Rock, and more.

Gunna’s most recent project DS4EVER made landfall a few weeks ago with 20 cuts and additional assists from Drake, Future, Young Thug, 21 Savage, Kodak Black, Chlöe Bailey, Lil Baby, and more. The project stands to be his biggest to date, landing at the top of the Billboard 200 thanks to an impressive 150,000 first-week album equivalent units sold. Just before Valentine’s Day came to a close, Gunna unveiled his latest visual for “you & me,” a romantic collaboration alongside Chlöe Bailey.

Be sure to press play on DDG’s brand new single “Elon Musk” featuring Gunna.