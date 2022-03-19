Gunna just underwent a six-figure dental procedure, according to Rolling Stone.

As he continues to celebrate the commercial and cultural success of his hit single “Pushin P,” Gunna has even more reasons to smile now.

The YSL rapper has added a P-shaped teal-toned diamond to his chompers. Rolling Stone reports the “P” stone was made by Angel City Jewelers’ Isaac Bokhoor and the porcelain veneers were made by celebrity Dentist Thomas Connelly.

The high profile DDS has worked with artists such as Post Malone, Chris Brown, DDG, DaBaby, Morray, The Kid Laroi and athletes like Odell Beckham, Jr., Shaq, Von Miller and many more.

The outlet states Gunna’s new pearly whites cost around $100,000.

The Juke Wong and Wheezy-produced “Pushin P,” track features Future and Young Thug and is included on Gunna’s chart-topping 2022 DS4EVER album. Since then, the phrase — “Pushin P” — has taken off.

It has been featured in various TikTok videos, tweets and Instagram Stories. IHOP even hopped in on the trend by tweeting, “We’re always pushin Pancakes.”

“IHOP pushin P,” Gunna replied. The Maury Show tweeted that it’s “always pushing paternity tests,” and the Nike store account on twitter said it was Pushin P.

REVOLT previously reported that Gunna explained what pushing p is during an interview on “The Breakfast Club.”

The “Drip So Hard” rapper said it started as a substitution for the word “player.”

However, in another interview after his DS4EVER album came out he clarified the term, stating “P don’t just mean player. P means paper, too. You can be pushing this P with paper.” “If you’re in this shit and it’s rented, then you’re kicking P. But if you buy this shit and you own it, then you’re really pushing P. You’re spending your hard earned money. Like, you’re pushing it,” he explained.

Check out Gunna’s very P tooth below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thomas Connelly, DDS (@connellydds)