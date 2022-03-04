By DJ First Class
  03.04.2022

Truth be told, DaBaby and NBA Youngboy are two of the hottest names in rap today. Both of their personas and work ethic go hand-in-hand, making this project special and placing it in a lane of its own. A joint album between the Charlotte and Baton Rouge giants was probably the last thing you thought you would see in 2022, but here we are! DaBaby even went on to declare this the “collab of the century” and to be honest, he might be onto something in many people’s opinions. This is the perfect time for stans of DaBaby and NBA Youngboy to show out for the spring and summer season for sure. Today (March 4), their highly anticipated album Better Than You has surfaced.

NBA YoungBoy and DaBaby share a tight musical relationship, having released several songs together over the past two years. In 2020, the two rappers collaborated on the hit single “Jump” from Dababy’s album Blame It On Baby. Then, last month the two again joined forces on “Bestie/Hit” — and now their most recent “Neighborhood Superstar” single.

In addition to their good working relationship, the two young rappers seem to also share a close-knitted friendship with genuine love and respect for each other. In 2019, DaBaby showed love to NBA YoungBoy during an interview on “The Rap Pack” podcast. When his rap buddy’s name came up, Dababy stated, “I know he don’t get the credit he deserves for his music because of the stigma that’s around him. I just listened to his last project and he’s like crazy talented.” The 30-year-old “Red Light Green Light” rapper even went on to call YoungBoy one of his favorite rappers.

Equipped with 12 records, Better Than You comes with no features as DaBaby & NBA Youngboy float through the entire project. Press play now!

