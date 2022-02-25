Next week, DaBaby and YoungBoy Never Broke Again will unveil their full-length joint effort Better Than You, which is expected to contain the previously released singles “Bestie” and “Hit.” Today (Feb. 25), the Charlotte–Baton Rouge connection add to that with “Neighborhood Superstar,” a Leor Shevah and Beatsbyjuko-produced cut that sticks with the street-oriented approach that both artists are well-known for:

“She like baby blue like she from Carolina, ain’t fold under pressure, so I had to buy diamonds, ain’t talk ’bout shit on waist, but tell em, ‘They don’t want my problems now,’ we gon’ double back, jump out with straps, run down and pop em slime, ain’t goin’ for shit, I do too much, you can ask my mama, I be on anything, she be like, ‘Baby, just chill,’ I be like, ‘Baby, shit real,’ I look in yo’ eyes, you looked at the flo’, so I’m tryna know what you know, what’s the deal?”

Last November, DaBaby released his latest project Back On My Baby Jesus Sh!t AGAIN, a six-track EP with a couple of assists from Kodak Black and 21 Savage. His last album, Blame It on Baby, made landfall in 2020 with collaborations alongside Quavo, Future, Roddy Ricch, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Megan Thee Stallion, and more — the project later saw a deluxe upgrade, making for a 24-track body of work. All-in-all, Blame It On Baby became DaBaby‘s second number one album on the Billboard 200 thanks to 124,000 first-week album equivalent units sold. Meanwhile, YoungBoy dropped his latest project Colors back in January, which debuted at number two on the aforementioned chart (making for his eighth top ten) thanks to 80,000 first-week units sold.

Press play on DaBaby and YoungBoy Never Broke Again‘s “Neighborhood Superstar.” Better Than You is expected to arrive Mar. 4.