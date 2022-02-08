By Regina Cho
  /  02.08.2022

Last month, YoungBoy Never Broke Again unveiled his new project Colors, which – including its deluxe version – sees 20 new tracks from the Baton Rouge star. He then went on to reveal visuals for songs like “Fish Scale,” “Emo Rockstar,” “Bring It On,” and “No Switch” to keep the momentum going.

Today (Feb. 8), he switches up the pace and shares a new track outside of the project. Titled “Mr. Grim Reaper,” the freshly released track he spits some honest bars about some dark occurrences, led by the few and only words he wrote in his description bar “At these times we battle please forgive me” :

Why Dave died as a child? Baby Joe got shot front his child/ Wonder why a flag a part our style, wanna get out but wonder why that I can’t stop/ Headed to be dead or gone/ I don’t wanna leave, I say “Father I’m sorry, all my pain got me heartless”/ I just wanna find some peace

But I’m like Mister Grim Reaper, I do not mean to disturb your time/ I just wan’ ask you, “Can you leave my family out?” (Family)/ You got it hard and most of all my niggas laying up in a graveyard

As previously reported by REVOLT, according to Jason “Cheese” Goldberg, a producer who worked on Colors and has produced songs like “Toxic Punk,” “Kacey Talk,” and others, YoungBoy will be taking a substantial break from releasing new music.

Goldberg discussed YoungBoy’s hiatus in an Instagram post. “PSA: A select few songs probably (maybe) will drop from now until then but Top will not be seen or heard from into his album approximately #6months from now,” Goldberg wrote on Instagram. “We have some amazing songs for you thank you for everything #HealingTime #RockPeace #ForeverBro.”

Be sure to press play on “Mr. Grim Reaper” by YoungBoy Never Broke Again down below.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Singles
YoungBoy Never Broke Again

Trending
Bet On Black

Black Impact | 'Bet on Black'

With one competition left before the final round, the judges – now joined by DJ ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2022
Beyond The Streamer

TheCaramelGamer | 'Beyond the Streamer'

Barrie Forrester-Smith (aka TheCaramelGamer), a born and raised South African streamer now residing in the UK, ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.28.2022
The Crew League

King Combs vs. Pardison Fontaine (Sem-Finals) | ‘The Crew League’ (S2, Ep. 6)

In the most dramatic Crew League game yet, King Combs and The CYN Mob battle against Pardison Fontaine ...
By Isha Thorpe
  /  07.09.2021
News

Kanye West reveals why he purchased a home across the street from Kim Kardashian

“You know, they flipped it in the media like there was something wrong with me ...
By Tamantha
  /  01.14.2022
View More