Last month, YoungBoy Never Broke Again unveiled his new project Colors, which – including its deluxe version – sees 20 new tracks from the Baton Rouge star. He then went on to reveal visuals for songs like “Fish Scale,” “Emo Rockstar,” “Bring It On,” and “No Switch” to keep the momentum going.

Today (Feb. 8), he switches up the pace and shares a new track outside of the project. Titled “Mr. Grim Reaper,” the freshly released track he spits some honest bars about some dark occurrences, led by the few and only words he wrote in his description bar “At these times we battle please forgive me” :

Why Dave died as a child? Baby Joe got shot front his child/ Wonder why a flag a part our style, wanna get out but wonder why that I can’t stop/ Headed to be dead or gone/ I don’t wanna leave, I say “Father I’m sorry, all my pain got me heartless”/ I just wanna find some peace

But I’m like Mister Grim Reaper, I do not mean to disturb your time/ I just wan’ ask you, “Can you leave my family out?” (Family)/ You got it hard and most of all my niggas laying up in a graveyard

As previously reported by REVOLT, according to Jason “Cheese” Goldberg, a producer who worked on Colors and has produced songs like “Toxic Punk,” “Kacey Talk,” and others, YoungBoy will be taking a substantial break from releasing new music.

Goldberg discussed YoungBoy’s hiatus in an Instagram post. “PSA: A select few songs probably (maybe) will drop from now until then but Top will not be seen or heard from into his album approximately #6months from now,” Goldberg wrote on Instagram. “We have some amazing songs for you thank you for everything #HealingTime #RockPeace #ForeverBro.”

Be sure to press play on “Mr. Grim Reaper” by YoungBoy Never Broke Again down below.