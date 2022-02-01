NBA YoungBoy recently put his record label on blast and advised other artists to stay away from them.

On Tuesday (Feb. 1), the “Make No Sense” rapper took to social media to express his disdain with Atlantic Records. “Why black ball me!!!?? I’m the good guy. I was going #1 two weeks straight with a mixtape so they took it down off the charts,” he wrote, with a laughing emoji. “I don’t give a fuck you still can’t stop me don’t sign to Atlantic if you a artist they not gone support you especially if you live a certain way.”

No other information was revealed about YoungBoy’s post, however, he wasn’t the only rapper to slam Atlantic Records on Tuesday. As REVOLT previously reported, Meek Mill claimed the label robbed him of the opportunity to sign Roddy Ricch and they deliberately alienated him from the “Late At Night” spitter following his success.

“So look, I made Atlantic Records 100’s of millions and let them rape me out out Roddy a artist they came to me about in jail,” the Championships MC tweeted. “Roddy my youngin still …. But that label separated us instantly when the millions came in from him… same thing they tried to do with me and Rozay.”

Meek also said that Atlantic failed to cover the marketing costs for his most recent album and restricted him from releasing new music. “They didn’t put nothing into Expensive Pain and then said I can’t drop another project for 9 months at the end of my contract after I made them 100’s of millions …,” he added. “How would can anybody survive that? … most rappers can’t speak because they depend on these companies ‘I don’t.’”

In conclusion, Meek prompted other artists to “speak up and tell the truth” when they are in these situations.

Check out YoungBoy’s post below.