By Sweenie Saint-Vil
  /  02.01.2022

Meek Mill is airing out his grievances with his Atlantic Records. On Tuesday (Feb. 1), the Dreamchaser emcee took to Twitter to provide some insight into his frustration with the record label.

In a series of tweets, the Philly native claimed he was robbed of the opportunity to sign Roddy Ricch and has been intentionally distanced from the Compton star following his success.

“So look I made Atlantic Records 100’s of millions and let them rape me out out Roddy a artist they came to me about in jail,” he penned. “Roddy my youngin still …. But that label separated us instantly when the millions came in from him… same thing they tried to do with me and Rozay.”

“I had to think Roddy didn’t come to me he was on his own grind … they bought him to me and cut me out soon as the money came,” he elaborated. “…The label should of paid me not ‘Roddy’ then they fed him like I was tryna lock him in … I was tryna help and eat ain’t get a dolla from label!”

According to Meek, Atlantic also failed to cover the marketing expenses for his Expensive Pain album and has prohibited him from releasing new music.

“They didn’t put nothing into Expensive Pain and then said I can’t drop another project for 9 months at the end of my contract after I made them 100’s of millions …,” he tweeted. “How would can anybody survive that … most rappers can’t speak because they depend on these companies ‘ I don’t.”

“If I didn’t have millions I’d prolly do something crazy. They outsmarting young Black kids taking advantage and calling it business!” he continued. He also encouraged artists to “speak up and tell the truth while you winning not when you down!”

See Meek’s tweets below.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Meek Mill
Rick Ross
Roddy Ricch

Trending
Beyond The Streamer

M3rkd_by_a_skirt | 'Beyond The Streamer'

Brooklyn streamer Marlisa Pee (aka M3rkd_by_a_skirt) shares her journey as a woman in gaming, gaining ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.26.2022
Beyond The Streamer

Horizem | 'Beyond The Streamer'

Up-and-coming streamer Marcyssa Brown (aka Horizem) shares with REVOLT’s Rodney Rikai how she got into ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.21.2022
Bet On Black

Black to Business | 'Bet on Black'

Three new entrepreneurs compete for a chance to earn the grand prize through pitches that ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.26.2022
Drink Champs

Jim Jones gives us the 12/17 - 12/19 weekend weather | 'Drip Report'

On a new “Drip Report​​,” Jim Jones gets us right with the weekend weather​​ forecast ...
By REVOLT
  /  12.17.2021
View More