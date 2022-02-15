Just before Valentine’s Day came to a close, Gunna unveiled his latest visual for “you & me,” a romantic collaboration alongside Chlöe Bailey. Produced by ​lvl35dav, Aldaz, and Taurus, the heartfelt cut sees the two getting hot and heavy over a sample of Jon B’s hit single “They Don’t Know“:

“I’ll fuck you right, I will, I’ll fuck you right, I will, this pussy tight, but I don’t care, I eat it like five star meal, can I trust you to take the wheel? Can I put you inside my whip? Oh, baby, you fine-fine, they don’t know that we wine, dine, call your phone like a hotline, we go up and get sky high, mix together like tie-dye, I get selfish with you, babe, you mine, all mine, keep it solid, don’t tell lies, she one thousand with me and the best of all time…”

Directed by Spike Jordan, the accompanying clip begins with a shot of Gunna attempting to call his close collaborator in a phone booth. Things then switch to scenes showing the Atlanta duo spending time together, going on a shopping spree, laying up in a heart-shaped bed, and showing off some high fashion while relaxing on a couch. It’s hard not to see the incredible chemistry between the two throughout.

Interestingly enough, “you & me” isn’t the only drop we were able to enjoy from Gunna during the lovers’ holiday — fans were also treated to the Peter Lee Johnson and Metro Boomin-produced “Banking On Me,” which, for a very short time, was actually included on Gunna‘s chart-topping album DS4EVER. As such, the track keeps with the same themes after “you & me,” with the YSL talent harmonizing about his lover:

“She bankin’ on me, I’m the bank, I smack her, she love to get spanked, I tackle her, bitch love to wrestle, young bachelor, we love to play…”

Press play on both “you & me” and “Banking On Me” below.