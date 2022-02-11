Fans are reacting to footage of Gunna and Chloe Bailey showing PDA Los Angeles. This week, multiple photos and videos of the two artists, who have previously downplayed romantic rumors about their relationship, went viral.

According to Hollywood Life, a photo of Gunna and Chlöe holding hands was captured while the pair were on a shopping trip in West Hollywood. Video filmed by outsiders looking into the store showed the two collaborators hugging and cuddling.

However, the shopping date could have just been the filming set of Gunna and Chlöe’s upcoming “You & Me” video. The duo’s collaboration landed on Gunna’s DS4Ever, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 last month.

Fans have speculated about Gunna and Chlöe’s alleged romance for months. The pair were seen sitting together at an Atlanta Hawks game last October and Gunna went viral for shooting his shot with the singer over Instagram.

However, both artists have downplayed rumors that they’re in a relationship and claim they’re just friends.

“We’re really close friends, we got a hit song together,” Gunna told “The Breakfast Club.”

When asked how he would feel if Chlöe began dating someone else, the rapper said that “wouldn’t be very P of her, to take my time and waste it.”

“I for sure would keep it P if she moved on, but I wouldn’t like that, no,” he added.

Back in November, Gunna also spoke to Billboard about their Atlanta Hawks date.

“We’re not dating. That was just like a date, though, where you just go to the game and, you know, catch a vibe,” he said. “But she’s my friend. We went to the studio after and locked in, she’s very creative. She’s very talented. And you will be seeing us more.”

During an Instagram Live session, Chlöe also denied the rumors.

“I feel like everybody wants to know about my love life. My love life is music, darling,” she said.

Last month, Chlöe and Gunna were also seen holding hands after attending a Los Angeles Lakers and Sacramento Kings game together.

See a photo and videos from their shopping trip on Twitter below.

Gunna and Chloe Bailey spotted out. pic.twitter.com/kZbQtFczRz — Rap Alert (@rapalert6) February 10, 2022

Chloe Bailey & Gunna 🅿️ushing their 🅿️hrendship 👀 🎥: Backgrid pic.twitter.com/Mybmif3tMy — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) February 11, 2022