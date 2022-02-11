Currently, Duke Deuce is getting his fans ready for the release of his forthcoming album Crunkstar. Following the previously released drops “WTF!” and “I Ain’t Worried About It,” the Memphis emcee keeps the momentum going with a new single titled “Falling Off,” which features Rico Nasty and sees the two letting listeners know that they aren’t going anywhere anytime soon:

“It ain’t no fallin’ off, young nigga poppin’ off, I get you bust! I get you crunk! And we ain’t givin’ a fuck! I chase that raw wit’ some liquor, now I’m fuckin’ shit up! On they ass, got me mad, we might stomp you in yo’ mask, yellin’ fuck 12 too! Can’t no badge get no pass!”

“Falling Off” also comes with a matching visual that sees Duke Deuce and Rico Nasty turning all the way up with a crew of others in a dark space raving like they were in the middle of a punk rock concert. One play of this, and one can only imagine the type of sweat-inducing awesomeness that will take place the moment these two stars come together on a stage to perform together.

Upon it’s eventual release, Crunkstar will follow Duke’s criminally slept-on Duke Nukem, which was released in February of last year and saw collaborations alongside A$AP Ferg, Offset, Young Dolph, Foogiano, Lil Keed, and Latto. Including the aforementioned tracks, the subsequent timeframe saw Deuce providing his high energy verses for Isaiah Rashad (“Lay Wit Ya“) and Zaytoven (“Its Nothing“). Meanwhile, It’s been a year and some months since Rico liberated her official debut album Nightmare Vacation, a universally acclaimed release that contained 16 songs and contributions from Gucci Mane, Don Toliver, Aminé, Trippie Redd, ppcocaine, Sukihana, and Rubi Rose. Hopefully, the DMV talent is cooking up a new body of work as well.

In the meantime, you can catch Rico Nasty with Duke Deuce below.