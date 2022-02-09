Jim Jones is calling out Gucci after feeling disrespected by store management during a recent shopping trip. On Tuesday (Feb. 8), the Dipset veteran went on a luxury shopping trip with his crew and filmed their experience at several high-end stores.

One of the stops on Jones‘ retail run was Gucci. The Bronx native said he and his entourage were prepared to spend almost $30,000 at the store, but were left waiting in a VIP area unattended for hours.

“Since we came here… nobody [has] shown us no courtesy, no amenities, no nothing. Period. Not even a drink of water,” Jones said in an Instagram clip filmed from inside the store. “I asked to speak to a manager. They sent out a Black guy who started telling me some bullshit. So they got the Black guy racially profiling on Black people. I asked to speak to a manager bigger than him. Everybody disappeared…”

Frustrated, Jones added, “I still ain’t get no sparkling water, I still ain’t get no champagne. I still ain’t get nothing.”

Beyond not being offered amenities like sparkling water or champagne, Jones said he felt disrespected by the store’s employees since no one would assist them in making their purchases.

“I’m tired of this,” he said in the clip. “We spending all this money as entertainers inside these stores. They hire these Black people and these Black people are more racist than white people when they get their job inside of Gucci. Stop playin with us, bro.”

In the post’s caption, he added, “And just like tht shit went bad in Gucci. I was more hurt tht th black people was treating us like tht more thn anything.”

“Very racy and all we wanted was some water sparkling water cause I was parched… [from] shoppin for a long time. I’m usually drunk by time I leave stores like this cause they be servin tht champagne smh,” he continued. “This man literally spent over 100k in there in th last 3 months and this is how they handle him nasty. I told him leave tht shit on th counter we out Gucci be movin dusty.”

After leaving the Gucci store, Jones filmed his experiences shopping at Louis Vuitton and Bergdorf Goodman, both of which were much more positive.

“Gucci really some suckers,” he added in another post. “And for those looking [in] from th outside sayin this is some rich privilege shit it’s really not. It’s about treatin people with respect no matter th race or what u may think u know about a person.”

Jones added that he wants an apology from the Gucci store managers. See his posts below.

