DDG officially made his return with a brand new single “Elon Musk” last month. His freshly released track includes an assist from one of the hottest names in rap currently, Gunna, and is also named after the infamous entrepreneur and business magnate. This week, the duo linked up again to present the accompanying music video, which sees the two playing off of each other’s melodic flows effortlessly as they fittingly both blast off into space, an obvious yet slick nod to the track’s title:

Whole lotta money in the safe, don’t worry ’bout us (Don’t worry ’bout us) I got a bad bitch in my place, she don’t care if I touch (She don’t care if I touch)/ We just fucked, but I can’t stay, but she still my crush (But she still my crush)/ This smoke gon’ take me straight to space, like I’m Elon Musk

Back in March, DDG tapped in with super-producer OG Parker to be his co-pilot for a joint EP titled Die 4 Respect. The project was preceded by singles like “Money Long” and “Rule #1” with Yachty, and he continued the waves made by dropping off the official visual for the Coi Leray-assisted “Impatient” and the Tyla Yaweh-assisted “Hakuna Matata.” D4L is equipped with 11 songs and a dope roster of features from names like Coi Leray, YoungBoy NBA, PnB Rock, and more.

