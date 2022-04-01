This weekend Gunna has plans in the “Big Apple” as he’s set to make his debut on NBC’s long-running sketch comedy hit series, “Saturday Night Live.”

Jerrod Carmichael of “The Carmichael Show” will be the host for the evening and the “Pushin P” rapper will serve as the musical guest. In a promo released by NBC, Gunna promises to bring his “A-game.” “SNL” cast member Heidi Gardner is also seen in the video.

“Guys, let’s make a promise right now that we’re all gonna bring our A-game this week,” Gardner says with excitement. “Jerrod gonna,” Carmichael adds, then it’s back to Gardner with, “And you know Heidi gonna.”

They then pause to allow Wunna to do his part which he chimes in, “Gunna gonna,” causing the two actors to celebrate.

The show had been on a noticeable hiatus but will return tomorrow packing a punch with the “Banking On Me” rapper hitting the stage. In January, Gunna’s third studio album, ​​DS4 Ever, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

Gunna recently teamed up with rumored girlfriend, “Treat Me” singer, Chloe Bailey for their track “you & me.” The song could be one of many that Gunna performs while on the hit TV show. The song’s familiar tune can be attributed to a sample from Jon B’s 1997 hit single “They Don’t Know.“

Young Thug — who Gunna can often be seen working with — made an appearance on the hit comedy show back in October. The two have collaborated on songs like “Ski,” “mop,” and “Hot.”

This weekend’s show will likely recap the Oscars fiasco centering around “SNL” alum Chris Rock. Rock hosted the season premiere of “SNL” last fall and also made a cameo for the season finale.

Lizzo will be featured as both the musical guest and host for the night on the April 16 show.

“Saturday Night Live” airs Saturdays on NBC at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT.