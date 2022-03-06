T.I. isn’t joking about his career as a comedian.

The “Bring Em Out” rapper is slated to perform his comedy bit at next month’s April Fools Comedy Jam at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, according to AllHipHop.

While T.I. is listed on the flyer under his rap pseudonym, the outlet reports he’ll be performing as comedian Tip Harris — his stage name for his second act.

In addition to Tip, comedians Nick Cannon, HaHa Davis, B. Simone, Eddie Griffin, Tony Roberts, and Jacob Williams round out the bill. Lil Kim has also scheduled to perform, in her hometown, for good measure.

The annual event, which has been postponed for the last two years due to COVID-19, will be hosted by Rip Michaels.

Michaels, who is also the show’s producer, booked the acts. He is looking forward to seeing how T.I. will fare in front of a Brooklyn crowd.

“I booked T.I. on the Wild ‘N Out tour to close out the show as a musical guest and I am super excited to be the first one to bring him to New York to perform as a comedian,” Michaels told AllHipHop. “I’ve been seeing the posts of his comedy performances in Atlanta and he did a good job at Shaq’s All-Star Comedy Jam in LA. I can’t wait to see him perform live at Barclays Center…and you know the BK audience don’t play.”

T.I.’s foray into the funnyman business started in January 2022. Since then, he’s been taking his new craft seriously and performing in Atlanta’s underground comedy scene.

In late January, he took to Instagram to discuss his comedic journey. “In about 2 weeks of doing stand-up comedy full time (every day 2-3 shows a night sometimes) I’ve learned from & earned the respect & approval of some of the funniest people I know in this shit,” T.I. wrote. “I can honestly say I’ve had nights where I tore they ass up (shown above)& I had nights I was figuring the shit out (nothing there I care to share) but I appreciate having the opportunity to adjust & improve.”

“I’m also truly appreciative and humbled by the warm welcome I’ve been receiving from real comedic vets in this shit. Allowing me the opportunity to learn, grow & accept harsh critical ridicule from the best!!! I’ve developed a true admiration & respect for the skill set required to stand up in front of people with no hit records or catchy hooks to carry you through the performance… just you and a room full of anxious eyes ready to be entertained,” he added. “I’m aware that a few may doubt my ability to hone the craft effectively in such a short time & I even appreciate that energy because that’s what made me take this shit serious!!! & now… I think I LIKE IT HERE!!!”

The April Fools Comedy Jam will be held on April 9, 2022, at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

