Chloe Bailey has been on a roll since transitioning from member of the sister duo Chloe x Halle to solo artist and on Thursday (March 31), Bailey announced the release date for her next single, “Treat Me.”

Bailey had been building the hype behind her next single for a minute, casually teasing fans with snippets of the song before sending them into a full-on frenzy when she posted a TikTok of herself dancing in a bathrobe to the tune.

In the clip posted on March 20, the “grown-ish” actress is seen getting ready in a bathroom — brushing her teeth, shaving and wearing a mud mask with her hair neatly secured with a bonnet — before ripping the robe off to reveal a sexy red mini dress, glam makeup and perfectly done hair.

With a black and white photo of the “Have Mercy” singer in lingerie and an oversized, floor-length coat, Bailey let her followers know to expect the single on April 8.

“​​TREAT ME DROPS 4/8 y’all ready? make sure you pre-save, link in bio,” she captioned the photo.

The “Treat Me” songstress has been coming into her own as of late, after experiencing backlash in the past.

Bailey, 23, has spent most of her life in the spotlight as her first major role was playing a young version of Beyonce in the 2003 film, The Fighting Temptations. Bailey’s connection with Beyonce was reestablished in recent years when Chloe and Halle became her proteges.

A young Bailey was also seen in Tyler Perry’s 2008 movie, Meet the Browns.

It’s a fair assumption that because of Bailey’s start as a child actor, most had a hard time seeing her grow into a woman and find her unique style, as she often faced harsh reactions for either trying “too hard” to be the next Beyonce or not having an “innocent” image similar to her younger sister Halle — who was recently cast for the role of Ariel in the upcoming The Little Mermaid.

One thing is for certain, as people continue to talk, Bailey continues to make bank and solidify herself as someone worth paying attention to. Hit after hit, show-stopping performances and vocal ability that is undeniable have become her forte.